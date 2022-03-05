Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year.

Get Agenus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.