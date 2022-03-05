Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Agrify alerts:

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Agrify has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $35.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agrify by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.