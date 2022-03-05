AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

