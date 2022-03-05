Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Industries Group by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of AIRI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.93. 511,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,008. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

