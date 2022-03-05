Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) to report $455.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.70 million and the lowest is $451.40 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $376.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,678,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 531,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,355. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

