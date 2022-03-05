Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $4,174,892.04 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69.

Airbnb stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 39.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

