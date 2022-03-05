Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. 1,941,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,491. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,161 shares of company stock worth $1,240,157. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $94,921,000 after buying an additional 140,502 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

