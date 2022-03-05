Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -46.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.47.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

