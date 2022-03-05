Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

NYSE ALB traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.07. 1,315,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,953. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.