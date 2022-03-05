Albireo Pharma, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

