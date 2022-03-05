Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

