Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 927,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,067. Alkermes has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alkermes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alkermes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

