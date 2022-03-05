Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.
ALKS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. 927,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 111,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
