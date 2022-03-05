Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.95

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2359936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $161,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

