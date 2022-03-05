ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. 174,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 215,877 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.