Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) were up 7.6% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 59,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,996,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
