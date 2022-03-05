Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

ATEC opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,860 shares of company stock worth $337,376. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 198,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

