Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALTR. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of ALTR opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.69 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 in the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.