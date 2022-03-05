Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ambev by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ambev by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ambev by 9.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ambev by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

