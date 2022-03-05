Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $168.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $152.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.33.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED opened at $158.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.