Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

