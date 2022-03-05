America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.60. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. As a group, analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

