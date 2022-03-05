American Airlines Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.