American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $17,405,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $16,414,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

