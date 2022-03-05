American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

