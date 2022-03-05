American International Group Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.55 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,161 shares of company stock worth $1,240,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

