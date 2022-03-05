American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 42.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.