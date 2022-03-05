American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 892.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 488,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 321,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,850 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

