American International Group Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $147.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

