American International Group Inc. Sells 9,940 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Amcor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

