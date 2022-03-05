Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

COLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.23, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,504,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

