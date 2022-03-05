Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Amgen by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

AMGN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $232.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

