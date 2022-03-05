Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,692,802 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

Get Aminex alerts:

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.