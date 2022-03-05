AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 55.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the second quarter worth $836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 825,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 150.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 718,971 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 185.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -0.48.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

