AmonD Price Hits $0.0013 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $21,204.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.96 or 0.06749241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.08 or 0.99889045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.