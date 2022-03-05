Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.58.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
