AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.14

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ams AG will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

