ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALNPY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

