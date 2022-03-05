Ana Maria White Sells 169 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.78 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average is $215.02.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.