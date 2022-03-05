Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.85. 2,778,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,267. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.39 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

