Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

