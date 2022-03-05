Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.