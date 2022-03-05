Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.