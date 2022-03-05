Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.24. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

IBP stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

