Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $594.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.12 million to $623.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.70. 2,693,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.