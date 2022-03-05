Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.
Shares of EFX stock opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.
In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.