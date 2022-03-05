Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,424. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

