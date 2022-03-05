Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $361.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.78 million and the lowest is $338.60 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $313.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

PEGA stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.21. 339,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average is $114.44. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $143.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $203,575 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

