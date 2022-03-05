Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will report sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the lowest is $175.07 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. boosted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Lovesac stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

In other news, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

