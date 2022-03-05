Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will post $175.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.07 million to $176.30 million. Lovesac posted sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Lovesac stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lovesac by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

