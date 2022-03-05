Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Upstart reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $21.79 on Monday, reaching $128.27. 17,403,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,364. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.80. Upstart has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $33,524,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

